SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

SpaceandPeople Trading Up 2.6 %

LON:SAL opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.23. SpaceandPeople has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.52).

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

