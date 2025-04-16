SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.09%.
SpaceandPeople Trading Up 2.6 %
LON:SAL opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.23. SpaceandPeople has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.52).
About SpaceandPeople
