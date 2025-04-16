SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Posts Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

SpaceandPeople Stock Performance

LON:SAL opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. SpaceandPeople has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.23.

Get SpaceandPeople alerts:

About SpaceandPeople

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.