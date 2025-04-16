SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Posts Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.09%.
SpaceandPeople Stock Performance
LON:SAL opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. SpaceandPeople has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.23.
About SpaceandPeople
