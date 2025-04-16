SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 5972727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

