SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $305.89 and last traded at $305.23, with a volume of 4697219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.78.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.91 and its 200-day moving average is $257.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

