Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LITP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,727. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.97. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.31% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

