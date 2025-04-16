Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 146,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 119,379 shares.The stock last traded at $50.91 and had previously closed at $49.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sprott in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sprott in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sprott by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sprott by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

