Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.45 and last traded at C$25.43, with a volume of 841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.83.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 2.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.53.
About Sprott Physical Gold Trust
Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.
