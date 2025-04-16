Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after buying an additional 156,175 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,348,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.0 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $122,303.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,464.74. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,562,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

