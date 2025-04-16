Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Robert G. Krestakos Sells 6,000 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steelcase Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Steelcase by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

