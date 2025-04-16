Stenger Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.12.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.7 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.33 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

