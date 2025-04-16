Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $255,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,801 shares of company stock valued at $44,134,002 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $392.80 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.80 and a 200 day moving average of $356.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.21, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

