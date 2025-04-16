Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $3.90 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Netflix makes up 1.3% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $77,745,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $6,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.31.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $976.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $957.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $887.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

