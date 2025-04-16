Stenger Family Office LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $469.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

