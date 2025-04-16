Stenger Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 4,889 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,954,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,730,000 after purchasing an additional 976,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after purchasing an additional 844,217 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average is $253.76. The company has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

