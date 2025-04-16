Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,641 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 337.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $540.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $556.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.38 and its 200 day moving average is $586.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.