Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after purchasing an additional 491,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $914,090,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after acquiring an additional 381,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 537,418 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

