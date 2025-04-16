Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 9,233 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Act Two Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,286,447. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

