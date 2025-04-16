Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.59.

Carvana Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $213.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.26 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $220.77.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $55,016,895.44. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,431,815.19. This trade represents a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock valued at $69,243,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

