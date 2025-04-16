Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,195,000 after purchasing an additional 77,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,811,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $337.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.49. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.