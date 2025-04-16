Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $83,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,610.83. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $372,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.5 %

TRU opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

