Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

Shares of CHKP opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

