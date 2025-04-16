Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,897 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.2376 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

