Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of WAL opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

