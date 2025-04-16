Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $167.32 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.