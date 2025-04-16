Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.900-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.0 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 151,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $206.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

