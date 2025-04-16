Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $222.58 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

