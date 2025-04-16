Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 365% compared to the average volume of 4,974 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $664,659.85. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 217.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 126.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 230,259 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 285,680 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. 10,602,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $886.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.68.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.