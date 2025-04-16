StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.30. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

