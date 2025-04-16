StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VNRX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

VolitionRx Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Activity at VolitionRx

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,572.10. This trade represents a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

