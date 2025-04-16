StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.17. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.