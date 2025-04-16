StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

IDN opened at $2.43 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $48.15 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intellicheck by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

