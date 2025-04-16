StockNews.com Upgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Buy

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

OMCL traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 498,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,628,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 394,820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,093,000 after acquiring an additional 737,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 377,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 699,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

