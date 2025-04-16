StockNews.com Upgrades Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.30 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $208.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

