Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 31,382 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 141,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 228,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

