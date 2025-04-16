Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Invests $1.07 Million in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,403,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,676,000.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
