Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Invests $1.07 Million in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,403,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,676,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.