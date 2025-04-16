Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

