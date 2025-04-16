Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $861.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

