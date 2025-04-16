Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 13,420 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

