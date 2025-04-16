Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stake Boosted by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,506,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1,306.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $310.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

