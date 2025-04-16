Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,303,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after purchasing an additional 377,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,774,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 65,869 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

View Our Latest Report on Paylocity

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.