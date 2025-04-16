Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Veralto by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,567.55. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.