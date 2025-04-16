Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

