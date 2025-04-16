Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 646 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

