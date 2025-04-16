Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,434,000 after buying an additional 2,033,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 669,097 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $16,856,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Kyndryl by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 547,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 475,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

