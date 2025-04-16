Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. 133,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 747,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $537.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $1,004,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,516.60. This trade represents a 64.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,415 shares of company stock worth $3,139,352. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,390.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

