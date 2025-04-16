SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Holdings Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunOpta news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,758. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

