Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $34.45. 13,862,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 73,451,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

