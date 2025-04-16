SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Update

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 303.7% from the March 15th total of 354,200 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SurgePays Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,412. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.66). SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that SurgePays will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SurgePays by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in SurgePays by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SurgePays by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SurgePays by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

See Also

