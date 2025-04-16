S&U’s (SUS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.50) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

S&U Trading Down 5.6 %

SUS stock traded down GBX 85 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,425 ($18.86). 17,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332. S&U has a 1-year low of GBX 1,230 ($16.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,064 ($27.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £168.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,442.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,509.93.

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 147.40 ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. S&U had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 28.21%. Equities research analysts expect that S&U will post 231.3253012 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

