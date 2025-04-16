Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.31. Approximately 255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.64.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc is a specialty coffee company, that offers green coffee decaffeination and Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc providing green coffee handling and storage services. It is a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in the Canadian state of British Columbia. It employs the proprietary Swiss Water Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals, leveraging science-based systems and controls to produce coffee.
